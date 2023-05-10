Army capable of containing insurgency – COAS

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Wednesday assured that the Nigerian Army has the capacity to contain insurgency and deal with other criminal elements in the country.

The COAS gave the assurance during combat training and exhibition of firing power, organised for Infantry and Armoured Corps personnel, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Yahaya, was represented by Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Idris, Dean Faculty of Operation Research, Nigerian Army Heritage Centre, Abuja.

He said training of army personnel was significant to the efforts being made to restore peace in the country.

“For the insurgents and other criminals, we assure you that the Nigerian Army is capable of containing them.

“We will do everything possible as we are doing to contain and provide protection to loyal citizens of this great nation,” the army chief added.

On the training, Yahaya said it was designed to enhance the professional techniques and build the synergy required in military operations.

“This is important so as to continue to be the professional Nigerian army that can provide protection to loyal citizens of Nigeria,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS inaugurated the Nigerian Amour Driving School, and the Circuit and Tank Maneuver Area.

He also opened an exhibition of combat equipments, including drones, tanks and military trucks. (NAN)