The Commander 302 Artillery Regiment Nigerian Army Onitsha, Col. A.A Sambo, has called for improved synergy between the army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra.
Sambo made the call during a courtesy visit to the Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, David Bille, on Wednesday in Awka.
The commader said that he was aware of the good working relationship existing between the two agencies and promised to solidify it.
He said he was aware of the role of NSCDC as a critical partner in securing the country hence the need to collaborate with the corps for effective service delivery.
Responding, Bille, commended Sambo for the visit, describing it as timely.
The commandant assured Sambo of his continued support and cooperation at all times.
While wishing the new commander happy and successful stay in Anambra, he solicited the support of the army in capacity building of officers and men of NSCDC in the state. (NAN)