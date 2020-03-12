Army cadets visit front-line to learn counter insurgency operations

The Cadets of 67 Regular Course (Army) on Thursday paid a working visit to the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Maj.-Gen. Jamilu Sarham, the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) led them on the visit.

Sarham told newsmen that the visit was to expose the cadets to areas of their expertise before passing out from the academy.

He said that they had visited various departments at the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, adding that it afforded the cadets the opportunity to be exposed to counter insurgency operations.

“We are here with the cadets to interact with senior officers in the frontline to tap from their experiences and share thought with them,’’ the commandant said.

The Cadets of 67 Regular Course (Army) had visited Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC) in Bauchi and were expected to visit other operational areas across the country before passing out in October. (NAN)