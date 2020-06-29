Army Brigade Commander’s convoy in road accident

Share the news













The Nigerian Army announced Monday night that the convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade in Katsina had an accident which resulted in the death of a 75-year old motor cycle rider.

A statement by acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, identified the deceased as Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina.

According to Col. Musa, “The convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade NA, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident today 29 June 2020 during which the death to a road user was recorded.

“The late motor cycle rider was a 75 year-old man named Alh Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina. The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.

He added: “Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army led by the Brigade commander have visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial.”

Related