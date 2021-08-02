Army boss tasks personnel on professionalism

Maj.-Gen. Tari-Timiye Gagariga, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, has enjoined officers and men of the Corps to uphold professionalism in the course of their service.



Gagariga, who made the call during a visit to 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha in Anambra state on Monday, urged the personnel to be civil in their interactions with civilians in Anambra.



He tasked senior officers to always provide good mentorship for their subordinates and ensure they remained ethical and professional.



According to him, the emphasis is that we must cooperate in all our activities, the superiors must ensure they monitor them and be with them.



“Give your subordinates necessary advice because you already have the experience.



“Irrespective of the circumstances you find yourself, no matter how difficult the situation is, always ensure you live above board in handling your subordinates appropriately as at when necessary.



“Do the right thing at the right time and cooperate with your sister agencies to maximise professionalism,” he said.



Gagariga told them to remain apolitical ahead of the governorship election in Anambra on Nov. 6.



“Do not take sides; always ensure there is security and peace in the state. Always keep your head above board, always be ready and be professional in all your dealings,” he said.



He assured that all their complaints would be looked into and necessary action taken, while commending them in all their activities in the South East.



He urged them to always work to better the country as they maximised all they had learnt so far in service to the nation.



“Cooperate with the seniors and ensure you are out of crisis situation with the public,” Gagariga said.



Col. Abdulkarim Usman, Commander of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for ensuring adequate welfare of the officers and men. (NAN)

