Army begins 2025 range classification exercise

Aisha Ahmed



The 26 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army, says it will begin Range Classification Exercise for 2025, from Monday, March 17 to Wednesday, March 19 2025, at Yargaba Barrack in Dutse, Jigawa.

This is contained in a statement signed by Lt. Uzoma Ewgu-Ukpai, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations on Friday.

According to him, the range classification exercise tis aimed at evaluating the proficiency of personnel in weapon handling and firing efficiency.

“During the period of the exercise, the general public is advised not to panic on seeing troops moving and hearing of gunshot, especially people living within Yar’gaba community.

“Additionally, people farming, hunting around the range area are ordered to keep off from their farmlands and hunting area during the period.” (NAN)