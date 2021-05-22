Army announces burial for late COAS, 6 others

May 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Burial proceedings of the (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 officers has been slated Saturday in Abuja.

The deceased lost lives in an air mishap in Kaduna on Friday.

The Director, Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed , said the event would commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 10am respectively.

said that the interment the COAS and 6 officers would take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja by 1pm. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,