Army 82 Div concludes inter-brigade combat proficiency competition

The Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has successfully concluded its 2019 Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition. The week-long exercise which started on Monday 19 August was declared closed by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major General Abubakar Sadiq Maikobi, on Thursday 22 August 2019 at the 82 Division Physical and Training Ground with 34 Artillery Brigade emerging overall winner of the competition.

According to a statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, activities lined up for the exercise included 10 kilometers Combat Run, Map Reading, Combat Swimming, Weapon Handling and Combat Relay competitions which were keenly contested by the 3 participating Brigades which included 13 Brigade Calabar, 14 Brigade Ohafia,34 Artillery Brigade Owerri as well as 82 Division Garrison. However, 34 Artillery Brigade Emerged overall Champion by winning the trophies for weapon handling and Combat Relay while 13 Brigade and 82 Division Garrison clinch second and third position respectively as 14 Brigade came fourth and took the wooden spoon of the competiletion.

Earlier in his remark, Major General Abubakar Sadq Maikobi commended the participants for their show of gallantry, endurance and level of skills displayed during each phase of the competition. He reminded the contingents that training is the bed rock upon which transformation is hinged on, adding that the exercise couldn’t be more timely than at a time when the Armed Forces and the Nation in general is bedeviled with security challenges. He congratulated the overall winners and urged others to work harder against the next edition of the competition.

The Special Guest of Honor, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi while addressing the participants and guest at the closing ceremony, said, the event is indeed a demonstration of the Division readiness to perform its constitutional role of providing adequate security in the State. He said such overwhelming performance by the participating contingents is reassuring of their capacity to effectively carry out their tasks, assuring that the government and good people of Enugu State will always work with security agencies within the State to ensure optimum peace and tranquility in the State. The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya.

Other dignitaries that graced the ceremony includes; Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin;Police Commissioner Enugu State, and other Head of Security and para – military Agencies within Enugu State; Commanders and Principal Staff Officers of Headquarters 82 Divisions as well as Brigade Commanders of participating Formations.