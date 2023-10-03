Army 8 Division commences inter brigade combat proficiency competition

By Habibu Harisu

The 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, on Tuesday commenced an inter brigade combat proficiency competition for officers, to test their team spirit and battle readiness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long event has participants from 1 Brigade Gusau, 17 Brigade Katsina and 8 Div. Garrison Sokoto.

In his address, the General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, said the Nigerian Army places huge premium on the development of its personnel.

Mutkut explained that the participants are expected to compete in combat swimming, half marathon, map reading, weapon handling and obstacle crossing.

He said the competition would provide an avenue for members of the lower levels of the officer cadre to showcase their leadership skills,

proficiency in weapon handling, regimentation, navigation, esprit de corps and team work.

” The training is a cardinal pillar of the Chief of Army Staff’s philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving responsibilities within a joint environment.

” Nigeria is currently bedeviled by myriad of security challenges. These challenges include insurgency, kidnapping, militancy, armed robbery among others.

” In order to address these challenges, the armed forces have continued to upscale its training and military exercises,” Mutkut said.

He urged the participants to engage in healthy competition and abide by the rules, regulations and guidelines guiding the exercise.

Earlier, the Commander, 1 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Sani Ahmad, said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure seamless competition. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

