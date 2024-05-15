Army : 600 athletes  compete in inter-formation mini-championship in Kaduna 

No fewer than 600 athletes are to compete in the Nigerian Army inter-formation mini-athletics championship 2024, held at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Sports Complex, Afaka-Kaduna

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes were drawn from 1 Division , 2 Division , 3 Division, 6 Division ,8 Division , 81 Division , 82 Division and Army Headquarters Garrison.

NAN reports that 600 athletes from across Nigerian Army formations are participating in various track and field events including athletics,discus, shot put, hammer, javelin, long jump, high jump and triple jump, among others.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, while declaring the event open told the athletes that their talents were not only for the Nigerian Army, but the nation.

Lagbaja was represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

He also urged the athletes to look beyond their formations but strive to represent the nation.

The Army chief said sports create an enabling environment for healthy competition that breeds comradeship and thus forms an integral part of the Nigerian Army training policy.

Lagbaja said, ”Accordingly, this championship is designed to enhance the fitness of personnel, develop physical and mental toughness and identify natural talents for grooming.

“I urge you all to showcase your talents and strive hard to make your formation and indeed the Nigerian Army proud.

“This is in line with my command philosophy which is to transform the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

” A team of professional judges has been carefully drawn to ensure that all teams compete on a level playing field.

” All participants and officials must abide by the rules to enable the attainment of the set objectives for the championship. “

The COAS appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army.

“Let me also thank the Government and good people of Kaduna State, particularly the Afaka community for the existing cordial relations and support you have rendered to the Nigerian Army, “Lagbaja said.

Oath taking by the participants and officials at the Nigerian Army Inter- Formation Mini- Athletics Championship 2024 on Tuesday in Kaduna

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding(GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, urged the athletes to be professional, focussed and committed in the championship.

Saraso said the competition was a major event in the Nigerian Army annual training activities mainly organized to improve the fitness of personnel and maintain healthy lifestyles.

He said that the benefits derivable in participating in the competition were unquantifiable.

“Apart from enhancing the physical and mental well-being of the participants, it provides the platform for the participants to demonstrate their innate abilities to lead and exhibit good organizational skills.

“You must realize that the events lined up for this competition provide a unique opportunity to enhance your confidence, endurance, and physique to an appreciable standard required of personnel.

“You must also note that beyond the physical benefits, a competition of this nature provides you with ample opportunity to interact with personnel involved in operations across different theatres in the country.

“To the umpires. I urge you to follow the laid down rules of the competition to ensure a successful competition devoid of any form of doubts, “Saraso said.(NAN)

By Muhammad Tijjani