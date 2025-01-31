Army: 32 Artillery brigade gets new commander

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Brig.-Gen. Justin Ifeanyi, has assumed office as the new Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure.

Ifeanyi takes over from Maj.-Gen. John Lar, who is proceeding to Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Akure by Maj. Njoka Irabor, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade.

Ifeanyi, who assumed command as the 12th Commander of the Brigade called on officers and soldiers of the brigade to place service and national interest above personal interest.

He appreciated the efforts of the outgoing commander by taking the brigade to greater heights and promised to consolidate on the good work of his predecessor.

Ifeanyi lauded the remarkable and transformative drive of the outgoing commander and thanked him for all his efforts in sharpening the brigade.

Earlier, Lar thanked officers and soldiers of the brigade for their immense support and cooperation during his tenure.

He acknowledged their professionalism, dedication and collective contributions which he said played a vital role in his recent elevation to the enviable rank of a Major General.

Lar urged the officers and soldiers to extend similar cooperation and support to the new commander to enable him succeed as he pilots the affairs of the brigade.

Highlights of the event include the signing of handing and taking over notes, decoration of the new commander with the brigade insignia, and handing over of the brigade flag. (NAN)