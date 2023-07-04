Army 1 Division inter-brigade competition begins with 150 athletes

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division Nigerian Army inter-brigade warrant officers and senior non commissioned officers competition has opened in Kaduna with 150 athletes competing in various games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes are from 31 Brigade in Niger, 3 Brigade Kano and 1 Division Garrison Kaduna.

The athletes will seek for laurels in weapon handling, stripping and assembly, map reading, point to point exercise, range classification, shooting, combat, swimming, physical fitness and obstacle crossing.

The outgoing Commander 453 Base Service Group Nigerian Air Force Base Kaduna, Air Commodore Ademuyiwa Adedoyin said the competition would enhance physical and leadership capacity of the athletes.

Adedoyin who was the special guest, said this would add impetus to the capacity of personnel to confront the current security challenges in the country.

“Your physical and mental preparation are of paramount importance and can only be achieved through regular training.

“It is therefore necessary for you all to adequately train in order to ensure optimal performance at all times,” he said.

According to him, the objectives of the competition are to improve combat proficiency, physical fitness, leadership and organisational ability among troops.

“The exercise is intended to prepare you for battle in view of present security challenges,” Adedoyin said, and charged the participants to take the competition seriously.

Earlier, the Commander 1 Division Garrison Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Chibueze Ogbuabo, said the competition was intended to enhance physical and mental ability of the participants, which is a prerequisite for success in battles.

He explained that it was imperative for the Armed Forces to continue to build on the gains already achieved so far in tackling the numerous security challenges in the country.

He assured the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi of unalloyed loyalty and commitment to achieving the 1 Div training and operational directives for 2023 and beyond. (NAN)

