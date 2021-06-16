Arms control issues go beyond framework of Russia-U.S. relations – Kremlin spokesman

Arms control is a complex issue that is broader than the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Peskov who expressed this thought in an interview with Channel One Russia, said the issue required new negotiations urgently.

“Strategic stability and arms control are such a delicate matter and such a complex matter, and in this case, it is already a substance that goes beyond the framework of our bilateral relations.“Strategic stability applies to the whole world,” the spokesman said.

“Yes, the New START treaty was extended, there was a political decision of the Biden administration.“This is a positive fact. But time is running out … and negotiations need to be started urgently.“These will be difficult, very complex negotiations,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the presidents of the U.S. and Russia are set to define when and within the framework of what mechanisms they will launch these negotiations during the meeting in Geneva later on Wednesday. (Sputnik/NAN)