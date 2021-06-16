Arms control issues go beyond framework of Russia-U.S. relations – Kremlin spokesman

Arms is a complex issue that is broader than the bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said .Peskov who expressed thought in an Channel One Russia, said the issue required new negotiations urgently.

“Strategic stability and arms are such a delicate matter and such a complex matter, and in case, it is already a substance that goes beyond the framework of our bilateral relations.“Strategic stability applies to the ,” the spokesman said.

“Yes, the New START treaty was extended, there was a political decision of the Biden administration.“ is a positive fact. But is running … and negotiations need to be started urgently.“These will be , very complex negotiations,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the presidents of the U.S. and Russia are to define when and within the framework of what mechanisms they will launch these negotiations during the meeting in Geneva later . (Sputnik/NAN)

