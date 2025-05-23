Armed Robbery Incident At EFAB Global Estate, Idu: Police Respond Promptly

‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎Residents of EFAB Global Estate in Idu, Abuja, were jolted in the early hours of May 21st when armed robbers broke into the gated community, tying up security personnel and making away with valuables. Contrary to widespread reports alleging a mob of over 40 attackers and a delayed police response, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked such claims, offering a clearer account of events.



‎According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:05 a.m., when the Life Camp Division received a distress call reporting an armed robbery in progress at the estate.



‎“Upon receiving the call, Area Commander Life Camp, ACP Harrison Oruruo, immediately led a tactical response team to the scene,” said SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command. “Unfortunately, the suspects had fled the location before the distress call was made to the police.”



‎Preliminary investigations reveal that the assailants accessed the estate through the rear perimeter fence. Two private security guards were subdued, with one sustaining injuries. The wounded guard was quickly transported to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), where he is now reported to be in stable condition.



‎The robbers reportedly stole mobile phones, laptops, and other personal belongings from residents before escaping undetected.



‎In a bid to calm frayed nerves and strengthen community trust, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao S. Adewale psc., mnips., assured residents of intensified patrols and collaborative security efforts.



‎“We have reinforced security around EFAB Global Estate in partnership with vigilante groups and community stakeholders,” CP Adewale said. “We urge estate managers to thoroughly vet private security staff and domestic workers, and to cooperate closely with local Divisional Police Officers to enhance community policing.”



‎He further appealed to residents to remain alert and promptly report suspicious activities using the Command’s emergency contact lines.



‎While the police have yet to apprehend the suspects, the FCT Command insists that an active investigation is underway, and efforts are ongoing to bring the culprits to justice.



‎For emergency assistance, residents are advised to contact the Command via 08032003913, 08028940883, or 07057337653. Complaints can also be directed to the Command’s Response Unit at 08107314192.



‎“As we continue to work together, we can build safer and more secure communities,” SP Adeh concluded.



