Armed robbers attack The Nation, Liberty TV Correspondents in Nasarawa



Armed robbers have on Wednesday attacked Mr Linus Oota, the Nasarawa State Correspondent of The Nation Newspaper.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oota, who is a resident of Ombi one, Lafia, was attacked around 3:00 a.m on the fateful day alongside other tenants in the compound.

Oota told NAN that he was woken up by the heavy hitting on his door by about five armed men.



The hoodlums forced his door open and five of them entered and took away his three cell phones, laptop computer, money, shoes and wristwatch, among other valuables, he said.

The Nation Correspondent further said that the robbersattacked the other four tenants in the house.

He said he had reported the incident to the Police and thanked God for sparing his life.

Similarly, Abubakar Mohammed of Liberty Television, was robbed around 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, around Lavista restaurant, Ombi one, Lafia.



The robbers took away Mohammed’s cell phone and the food he bought from Lavista.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said the Police Command had yet to get details of the matter, but promised that police would investigate the incident and arrest the criminals. (NAN)