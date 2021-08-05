Armed robbers attack banks in Osun, kill 2

Two persons were fear dead as suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked two in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the robbers arrived at the two , in the same at 3:50 p.m and operated for about 30 minutes.

A , who spoke to NAN under of anonymity, said that two persons were killed during the , while unspecified amount was carted away.

According to the , a officer attached to one of the , was killed.

It was also learnt that the robbers shot sporadically into the air and engaged the in gun duel before they fled the scene and escaped through Iree-Ada Road.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson, Osun , SP Yemisi Opalola, said she could not yet the numbers of casualties.


Opalola said that police officers deployed to the area were already after the fleeing suspected armed robbers.


She said the suspected armed robbers abandoned their operation at the scene, adding that full details would be provided on the incident later. (NAN)

