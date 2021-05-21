Armed men rob expatriate, kill orderly, driver in Umuahia

 Dare-devil armed men attacked an expatriate in Umuahia on Friday, his police orderly and driver in a broad day incident.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Abia, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the attack, adding the bandits also dispossessed the expatriate of N3 million.
Ogbonna told newsmen the expatriate, said to be a Chinese, escaped unhurt.
The man said to come from Aba to withdraw money from a bank in Umuahia and returning, when the hoodlums trailed him.


It learnt the man’s black jeep intercepted in a -up on Mission Hill, near the office of the Nigerian Correctional Service at about noon.
Eyewitness account said, “They intercepted the man at Mission Hill and shot his orderly dead, while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.”
The driver was said to been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he later died.
The robbers reportedly shot sporadically while fleeing the scene, serious panic and pandemonium in Umuahia metropolis and its environs.

Motorists and commuter operators around Okpara Square fled in directions to escape from the commotion that ensued.
Shops and business centres were forced to close, following the rumour that the town had been invaded by unknown gunmen.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Abia in recent time come under serious attack by armed bandits.


The assailants burnt down seven police formations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Ohafia.
The dastardly acts have left many police operatives either dead or with gunshot injuries. (NAN)

