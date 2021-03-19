At least seven health workers from Mansila commune, northern Burkina Faso, were kidnapped on Thursday by unidentified armed individuals, PANA learned from security sources.

“A Mansila health team of seven people was kidnapped Thursday evening. Two women among them were later released by the kidnappers. Five are still held hostage,” a police official told PANA.

Among the kidnapped is the head of the health centre, added the official, explaining that defence and security forces have been mobilised to find them.

Terrorist attacks and kidnappings are frequent in northern Burkina Faso.

On 2 March, 2021, six people were killed after an ambulance from Djibo Medical Centre, which carried them on a medical evacuation to Ouagadougou, struck an improvised explosive device at Gaskindé, in Soum, Sahel region.

(PANA/NAN)

