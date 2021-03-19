Armed men kidnap 7 health workers in northern Burkina Faso

At least seven health workers from Mansila commune, northern Burkina Faso, were kidnapped on by unidentified armed individuals, PANA learned from security sources.

“A Mansila health team of seven was kidnapped evening. Two women among them were later released by the kidnappers. Five are still held hostage,” a police told PANA.

Among the kidnapped is the head of the health , added the , explaining that defence and security forces been mobilised to find them.

Terrorist attacks and kidnappings are frequent in northern Burkina Faso.

On 2 , 2021, six were killed after an ambulance from Djibo Medical , which carried them on a medical evacuation to Ouagadougou, struck an improvised explosive device at Gaskindé, in Soum, Sahel region.

(PANA/)

