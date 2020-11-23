Armed kidnappers invade ABU, abduct staff

Authorities at the Ahmadu Bello University , ABU, Zaria, have confirmed the abduction of one of their staff . According to a statement signed by Malam Auwalu Umar, Director Public Affairs Directorate, ABU, the incident occurred earlier Monday when armed kidnappers invaded the university’s main campus in Samaru, Zaria.

He said in the statement , “At about 12.50am on Monday,23rd November, 2020, kidnappers invaded the house of a staff member of the University on Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus,Samaru Zaria.They went away with him along with his wife and daughter.

“The University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.There was exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and daughter and went away with the husband.Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

The statement further disclosed that “The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies , as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.

“The Vice Chancellor urges the University community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident,” Umar said.