Armed kidnappers invade ABU, abduct staff

Authorities at the Ahmadu  Bello University , ABU,  Zaria, have confirmed the abduction of one of their  staff . According to a statement  signed by Malam Auwalu Umar, Director Public Affairs Directorate, ABU,  the incident occurred earlier Monday when armed kidnappers invaded the university’s  main campus in  Samaru,  Zaria.

 

 

 

 

 

He said in the statement , “At about 12.50am  on Monday,23rd November, 2020, kidnappers invaded  the house of a staff  member of  the University on Sardauna  Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus,Samaru Zaria.They went away with him  along with his wife  and daughter.

 

 

 

 

“The University Security Division  quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.There was exchange  of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.When  it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into  the bush along with the victims.

 

 

 

“As the  police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the University, the kidnappers then released the wife and daughter and went away with the husband.Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

The statement further disclosed that “The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies , as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed  of the unfortunate incident.

 

 

 

 

“The Vice Chancellor urges  the University community to remain  calm and vigilant  to avoid the recurrence of the incident,” Umar said.

