Armed Forces to partner NPHCDA on healthcare delivery

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in sustaining the collaborative healthcare arrangement with the National Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

This, he said is in order to further improve healthcare services for members of the AFN and the nation in general.

The CDS, who made the disclosure during the visit of the management Staff of the agency, said the AFN would continue the partnership given its commitment to ensuring good healthcare system for personnel and their families.

He commended NPHCDA for championing the eradication of polio virus and other childhood diseases in the country.

The NPHCDA Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said he was at the Defence Headquarters to solicit the support of the military towards ensuring that children in the various areas affected by insecurity are vaccinated against any form of disease, especially the circulating Mutating Polio Virus.

The Executive Director indicated that the NPHCDA and its partners are working to reach security compromised locations in the country so as to halt the scourge.

He applauded the CDS for his pragmatic leadership and commended the resilience and gallantry of the members of the AFN, particularly troops in the theatres of operation.

