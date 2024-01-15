Armed Forces Remembrance Day: We won’t take your sacrifice for granted, Soludo assures ex-servicemen

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has said his administration will not take the sacrifice made by ex-servicemen to ensure the peace and unity of Nigeria for granted.

Soludo stated this during the commemoration of the 2024 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day in Awka, the state capital on Monday.

He expressed appreciation for the contributions of the armed forces to the peace and security of the state and Nigeria in general, saying that his government remained eternally grateful to them.

Soludo said with the liberation of eight local government areas of the state and sacking of more than 100 criminal gang camps, Anambra had become one of the safest states in Nigeria.

He noted that the state had an unprecedented mass return of people during the last Christmas celebrations, describing it as an eloquent testimony to the success achieved by his administration, with the active collaboration of security agencies.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed servicemen and assured that he would continue to support their families.

“We pray for long life for the veterans and those still in service. We remember all those who are serving in Anambra; those who have been serving since I assumed office; we fought together against those criminals in the bush.

“We will never take your sacrifices for granted; we shall support your widows and children,” he said.

Soludo, who recalled the unfortunate civil war of 1967 to1970, prayed that Nigeria would never walk that path again but remain one united, strong and greatest Black nation.

According to him, security is everybody’s business, adding that everyone, therefore, has a role to play by committing to responsible citizenship.

He called on security agencies to be professional in discharging their duties, while enjoining residents to cooperate with security personnel who had put their lives on the line for their safety.

“Everyone has a role to play; there is nothing like unknown gunmen; they are known criminals who have families.

“Give us information so that our security agencies can take them out.

“We don’t have a society where people will choose which law to obey; it will lead to a state of anarchy.

“Show some empathy to security personnel on the road; they are not your enemies; they are there from morning till night for your sake,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the witnessed the traditional laying of wreaths by the governor, Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Chief Judge and heads of security agencies in the state.

It also featured gun salute and release of pigeons as a symbol of peace, while Mrs Bestie Ozumba laid wreath on behalf of the widows of the fallen heroes. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso

