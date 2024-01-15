Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Uzodinma urges national unity, continued support for armed forces

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has urged Nigerians to embrace national unity while continuing their support for the nation’s armed forces.

The governor stated this while laying a wreath for the fallen heroes of Nigeria’s armed forces, as part of activities marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, on Monday.

Uzodinma, who thanked Nigeria’s armed forces for their unwavering commitment to nationhood, said that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

He condoled with the families of the fallen heroes, describing their deceased loved ones as “exemplars of dedication in service to our fatherland.

“On this solemn occasion, as we reflect on the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, my heart resonates with profound gratitude for the unwavering dedication of our gallant officers.

“Their sacrifices echo the very essence of our nation’s integrity and we owe them an immeasurable debt.

“Let us, as a nation, stand united in offering prayers for strength to the bereaved families and eternal repose to the souls of our valiant defenders.”

The governor described this year’s armed forces remembrance day as unique, as it aligned with his inauguration for a second term as governor.

“Today, as we mark this day, it holds a unique significance, aligning with my inauguration for a second term as the governor of Imo State.

“It is both a privilege and a reminder of the sacred duties of my high office, that I’m being inaugurated on the same day we remember the sacrifices which patriotic soldiers made to keep peace in our land.

“May the collective sacrifices of our armed forces pave the way for a tenure marked by security, progress and unity,” he said. (NAN)

By Victor Nwachukwu

