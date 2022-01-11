Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Uzodimma launches 2022 emblem

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Tuesday launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem in Owerri.

Uzodimma, while performing the brief ceremony, noted that the emblem appeal fund launching was important not only to the Armed Forces but to the entire Nigerians.

He urged the leadership of the legion to be proactive and pragmatic and promised continued support for the activities of the Nigerian Legion.

The governor also encouraged the leadership of the legions and wives of fallen heroes to be more proficient in their day-to-day activities.

“The proceeds of the Emblem Appeal Fund will be used to cater for the widows and children of the fallen heroes and the Nigeria Legion who have served their fatherland.

“We cannot take it for granted or forget the sacrifices you made to the nation that has kept Nigeria one and protected the sovereignty and unity of the nation.

“May God continue to protect and provide for members of the Armed Forces, Nigerian Legion and their wives, the wives and children of the fallen heroes and continue to bring peace, prosperity and abundance to the Nigerian nation,” he said.

In his address, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion in Imo and South-East Zonal Chairman, Mr Alphonsus Anyanwu, said the Remembrance Day events were organised to commemorate the labour of heroes past.

Anyanwu appealed to the public to employ them for security services, adding that they were qualified to serve as security men to homes, offices and other facilities.

He also seized the opportunity to present a catalogue of pressing needs of the legion to the government and people of Imo.

The needs, as outlined included operational vehicles, funding, permanent sites and an office building to enhance their day-to-day activities.

Also speaking, the Secretary, Nigeria Legion Imo State, Major Nicholas Ejinfugha, thanked the governor and the guests for making the 2022 emblem appeal fund launch a success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the event were service chiefs in the state, members of the Nigeria Legion and the leadership of wives of fallen heroes. (NAN)

