Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Otti hails armed forces’ commitment to nation building

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity ans securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

Otti made the remark at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph, Umuahia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is celebrated every January 15 to honour the nation’s fallen heroes and veterans.

The governor commended the commitment, sacrifices and contributions of the armed forces to maintenance of peace and stability in the country .

He said that the celebration provides an opportunity for the nation to remember and honour thousands of brave individuals that offered their lives to preserve the continued existence of Nigeria.

“While it is true that the nation, especially now, is beset with so many difficult challenges, including domestic insecurity and a growing sense of uncertainty, nothing must take our attention away from the daily sacrifices made by the officers and men in uniform to limit the threats, preserve our national stability.

“Despite being mostly overstretched, with several internal disturbances across the country requiring their interventions every now and again, our men in uniform continue to acquit themselves fairly creditably each time they are called upon.

“Our debt to our brave servicemen, alive or dead, is infinite and under no circumstances must we forget what they each and collectively offer that we might live and walk as free citizens,” Otti said.

He urged Nigerians to desist from engaging in any venture capable of constantly fanning the embers of division and hate, either physically or on virtual platforms.

He opined that such acts would practically destroy the immense inter-generational sacrifices that have kept the nation together.

He said that it was unfortunate that the welfare of servicemen and veterans had not received the quality attention commensurate with the sacrifices they made.

“The time to make a change in the way we treat our active military operatives and veterans has come.

“It is the least we can do for the brave individuals for whom the fear of death means nothing,” Otti said.

He pledged the commitment of the government to support the nation’s servicemen, veterans and fallen heroes’ families, in recognition of their extensive contributions in stemming the tide of violent crimes.

He said that Abia had become one of the safest states in Nigeria and thanked security agents in the state for their efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the state.

He said: “Until the end of my tenure, the security formations, especially those operating in the state, can count on my consistent support for their welfare because our economic and social programmes would be sabotaged or fatally impaired without adequate security in all parts of the state.

“Beyond just supporting our men and officers in active service, we shall also work closely with the Nigerian Legion, Abia chapter, to support the body of veterans in our state.

“We shall also not forget the families left behind by those who paid the ultimate price in service of our fatherland, defending its territorial integrity or keeping criminal elements at bay.”

He called on philanthropists, corporate organisations and community leaders to initiate projects and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of servicemen.

In an interview with newsmen, the Commander of 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Nsikak Edet, described the celebration as an opportunity for members of the armed forces to honour the heroes who paid the ultimate price.

Edet said that “for the tomorrow of Nigeria, the fallen heroes gave their best, so we have to uphold those ideals and give our best”.

He said that the Nigerian Army had evolved programmes that prioritise the welfare of the fallen heroes’ families.

Also, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Abia, Mr Ambrose Nnabugwu, expressed optimism that the present administration would keep its promise of supporting members of the legion.

Nnabugwu said that there were strong signals that the relationship between the government and the legion would be cordial.

“The governor has increased our subvention and we are beginning to feel that tomorrow will be better,” he said.

A representative of the widows of the fallen heroes in Abia, Mrs Victoria Akoma, said that life had not been easy for widows of fallen heroes.

“I am happy since the present administration has decided to care for us and we are hopeful that the governor will accomplish what he said,” Akoma said. (NAN)

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

