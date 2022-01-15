Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigeria Legion solicits help from corporate bodies

The Nigerian Legion has called on the public and corporate organisations to assist the legion to meet its obligations to ex-servicemen and widows of fallen heroes.

The Commandant, Corps of Commissionaires of the Nigerian Legion in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Omolale, made the appeal on Saturday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen at the remembrance arcade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grand finale and laying of wreaths to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day took place at the Amusement Park, Ilorin.

Omolale said government alone cannot do it, hence the call for spirited individuals to assist the legion.

“Government alone cannot do it, that is why we are soliciting for funds from both public and private sectors to give support so that we can empower the widows of the fallen heroes and scholarships for their children,” he said.

.

The commandant said officials of the legion had met with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who promised to assist them.

“The governor is trying, he has promised to assist us with office accommodation and operation vehicles.

“He asks us to give him some time, I believe that he will fulfill his promise. He also promised to support us with the empowerment of the widows,” the commandant said.

Omolale also called on government establishments and private firms to consider employing ex-servicemen as security personnel.

“There are many officers that are still active after retirement; such officers can function as security men in government establishments, individual and corporate organisations. They are still active, we cannot abandon them,” he urged.

High points of the event were the laying of wreaths at the cenotaph of the fallen heroes, 21-gun salute, release of pigeons and inspection of the parade by AbdulRazaq.

The governor led the wreath-laying followed by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi; the Chief Judge, Sulyman Kawu; and Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly.

Wreaths were also laid by the Provost, Nigerian Army College of Education, Sobi, Brig-Gen. A.B. Oguntola; Commander, Nigerian Navy College of Health Science, Commodore A.C. Okpara; Commander, 303 MAG, Nigeria Air Force, Air Commodore G.I. Jibia; Acting Chairman Nigeria Legion, retired Lt. Col. Oladele Isaiah; and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Amienbo Assayomo. (NAN)

