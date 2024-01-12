Armed Forces Remembrance Day: NAF conducts maiden medical outreach for veterans

The Logistic Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday conducted a medical outreach tagged, ‘NAF Medical Veterans Outreach’, in commemoration of this year’s Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day scheduled for Jan. 15.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, AVM Yaro Abdullahi, representing the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, said that the medical outreach which is a maiden edition is an initiative of the CAS.

Abdullahi, in an interview with newsmen at the Logistics Command, NAF Officers Mess, Ikeja, said that the medical outreach would be held annually in commemmoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said that the CAS felt it necessary to reach out to retired colleagues that might have some form of medical issue so that they could be given medical attention.

“This medical outreach is not just a one-off activity but will be continuous for anybody that is found with any form of medical problem for a follow-up medical attention.

“The CAS has directed that this programme be put in the annals of the Airforce, which will be of a continuous nature to be held every Armed Forces Remembrance Day coming.

“He also directed that every command looks into the situation where we can make the veterans outreach more frequent,” the AOC said.

By Oladapo Udom

