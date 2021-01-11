Armed Forces Remembrance Day: FOC honours fallen heroes

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, has honoured all fallen heroes of the Armed Forces in the spirit of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Daji honoured them on Monday while inaugurating projects at the base of the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos, as part of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day holds every Jan. 15.

Daji commended the courage of all troops of the Armed Forces, including the fallen heroes, as well as the personnel of other security agencies in the country.

“I want to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our colleagues who have lost their lives in the course of their duty to keep the nation safe.

“As far as the Nigerian Navy is concerned this has translated into catering for the families of our fallen heroes across the length and breadth of all establishments in the Navy,’’ he said.

The FOC urged officers in active service to remain steadfast and committed to the task of preserving and upholding the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He enjoined Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, WEY, (NNS WEY), Navy Town, Ojo and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Apapa to ensure that the inaugurated projects are well maintained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two transit accommodation blocks were inaugurated in Navy Town, Lagos, while structures at the parade ground grand stand, Beecroft mart, operations room and motor yard and the main gate were inaugurated at Beecroft, Apapa.

Daji said that the transit buildings should be promptly and adequately maintained to ensure that the facilities provided for the comfort of the occupants are functional at all times.

“The blocks were conceived by naval headquarters as a quick impact project to address the acute shortage of residential accommodation facing junior ratings drafted to Lagos.

“There is no doubt that this will impact positively on the welfare of young ratings posted to various units and establishments in Lagos,” he said.

The FOC enjoined the beneficiaries to exercise utmost care in the use of the facilities and strictly adhere to the regulations governing the use of the transit accommodation and other inaugurated projects.

“By so doing, it will spur and encourage the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, to do more in the provision of decent accommodation for all categories of personnel,” he said.

He said that the Nigerian Navy would not have accomplished all the developments witnessed over the past six years without the support of the Federal Government.

Daji expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the welfare of naval personnel. (NAN)