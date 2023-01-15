Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buratai congratulates military, hails troops on gallantry

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Sunday, congratulated the officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on the occasion of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations.

Buratai, in his goodwill message, also hailed the troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their gallantry and for consolidating on the peace so far attained in the North-East zone.

“Kudos to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Theatre Commander, the Sector Commanders and all the officers and soldiers.

“I am proud of the Nigerian military, the best way to truly serve one’s nation.

“Today, Jan. 15, we remember our fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

“I appreciate and commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for his continued support to the Nigerian military since 2015.

“2023 shall be a year of democratic consolidation, building on the laudable legacies of the president and further reducing the challenges the country is facing by the grace of God,” he said.

Buratai also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the service chiefs, urging members of the armed forces to keep the flag flying.

According to him, democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian army remains the pride of the nation and I am proud being a member of the family and one of the best armies in Africa,” the former army chief said. (NAN)