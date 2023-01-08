Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Avoid beating war drums, Abiodun urges Nigerians

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has called on Nigerians to avoid actions capable of provoking one another and leading the country to another conflict.

Abiodun made the call during a special church service to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, on Sunday.

The governor urged Nigerians, who were fond of beating the drum of war, to desist from such action, as the general elections drew closer.

“Let me call on all of us that we must do everything possible to ensure that we avoid actions that are capable of provoking one another and leading us to war or any other conflict.

“For people constantly beating the drum of war, let us stop it and ensure that we do not do anything to overheat the polity, particularly as we prepare for the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

Abiodun noted that his administration had, in the last three-and-a-half years, lowered the political temperature in the state and allowed all political parties in the state to go about marketing their franchise.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming general elections in the overall interest of the country.

The governor, who also called on youths in the country to shun all acts of violence and thuggery, urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards were not used as political thugs during the elections.

“We must ensure that we participate in this electoral process; we’ve been advised that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now made the permanent voter cards (PVCs) available at different wards.

“We enjoin you to please go and collect your PVCs, because without them, you will not be able to exercise your franchise,” he said.

According to him, the coming election will be a referendum on his administration’s performances, calling on the people of the state to come out in their numbers and vote for its continuity.

Abiodun stressed that his administration would continue to remember the fallen heroes by support them through the Nigerian Legion.

He called on good-spirited individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the families left behind by the country’s fallen heroes.

In his message, Bishop of United African Methodist Church, Ijemo, Abeokuta, Rt. Rev. Noah Olabisi, described Jan. 15 as a date set aside to remember the great men and women who paid the supreme price while defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cleric spoke on the theme: “Remembrance of Our Giants.”

Olabisi commended the fallen heroes for their sacrifices, which, he said, had helped in making the country stronger.

He made a case for the families they left behind, adding that they would need the prayers, financial and material support of Nigerians.

The clergyman, while praying for elections that would be free from bloodshed and acrimony, said what the country needed at the moment were leaders and not rulers.

The cleric expressed appreciation to Abiodun for working hard toward ensuring a more prosperous state, called on the younger generation to stay away from thuggery and vote wisely during the forthcoming general elections. (NAN