Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day of sober reflection — Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a day of sober reflection on the sacrifices of the soldiers for a United country.



He noted that the heroes, who in the quest for sustaining unity and collective sovereignty, paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united, indivisible and peaceful.



Oyetola spoke shortly after he laid the wreath in honour of the fallen heroes at the military cenotaph on Saturday in Osogbo.



The governror said his administration was fully committed to further encouraging members of the Armed Forces through diverse interventions.



He added that his administration would continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative governance in a manner that improved the living standard of the people.



Oyetola saluted the fallen and the living heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their selfless service and paying the supreme price to keep Nigeria one, united and indivisible.



He said, “on this day over 50 years ago, the nation reunited in the pursuit of the shared goal of peace after a protracted civil war that lasted three years.



” It was to recommit to a new dawn of a nation that is both at peace with itself and refocused on its quest for territorial prosperity.



“That foundation was made possible through the monumental sacrifices of our armed forces, a rare breed of distinguished men and women who placed us all first above their own security and safety.



“It is to these illustrious professionals we owe this annual commemoration.



“These are men who have fought gallantly for the sustenance of our collective peace and territorial integrity.



“Therefore, as a people, let us seize this day to recommit ourselves to the ideals of nationhood that are reflective of the vision of our forefathers, by taking responsibility to create a society that works for all.” (NAN)

