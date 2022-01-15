Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day of sober reflection — Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the Remembrance Day as a day of sober reflection on the sacrifices of the for a country.


He noted that the heroes, who in the quest for sustaining unity and collective sovereignty, paid the sacrifice to keep the country united, indivisible and peaceful.


 Oyetola spoke shortly after he laid the wreath in honour of the fallen heroes at the military cenotaph on Saturday in  Osogbo.


The governror said his administration was fully committed to further encouraging members of the through diverse interventions.


He added that his administration  would continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative in a manner that improved the living standard of the people.


Oyetola saluted the fallen and the living heroes of the Nigerian for their selfless service and paying the price to keep Nigeria one, and indivisible.


He said, “on this day over 50 years ago, the nation reunited in the pursuit of the shared goal of after a protracted civil war that lasted three years.


was to recommit to a new dawn of a nation that is both at with itself and refocused on its quest for territorial prosperity.


“That foundation was made possible through the monumental sacrifices of our armed forces, a rare breed of distinguished men and women who placed us all first above their own security and safety.


is to these illustrious professionals we owe this annual commemoration.


“These are men who have fought gallantly for the sustenance of our collective and territorial integrity.


“Therefore, as a people, let us seize this day to recommit ourselves to the ideals of nationhood that are reflective of the vision of our forefathers, by taking responsibility to create a that works for all.” (NAN)

