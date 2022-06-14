Armed forces mark 23rd democracy day anniversary with special parade

By Sumaila Ogbaje

As part of activities to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebration , Guards Brigade Nigerian Army on Monday led the Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigeria Police in a special parade.

This is contained in a statement by Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, Assistant Director Army Public Relations for Guards Brigade in Abuja.

Abakpa said the special parade featured march past by members of the armed forces and the Police in slow and quick time.

He said the parade also featured special drill displayed by the armed forces and police drill platoon as well as a combined mass band displayed by the armed forces and police band.

According to him, the Adilla Cultural troupe, which presented the cultural heritage of the various geopolitical zones and the Nigerian army women corps, were also on ground to entertain guests with special combat and cultural display.

He said the high point of the national celebration was the signing of the democracy anniversary register and the three hearty cheers offered by the armed forces and the police on parade.

The hearty cheers, according to him, were to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari who was the reviewing officer and the Special Guest of Honour and group photograph.

Abakpa said the parade was attended by President Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives.

“Others are members of the Federal Executive Council, the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Diplomatic Community and the civil society.

“The Commander, Guards of Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Usman and Amb. Babagana Kingibe among others, were in attendance,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

