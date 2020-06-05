Armed Forces kill more Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, as others surrender

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Troops of the Army Super Camp 6 Konduga in conjunction with Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted an ambush operation against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Lawanti River line and neutralized six of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The Spokesperson, Major Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Friday said, sustained artillery bombardments and ground assaults against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists hideouts, resulted to killing of the insurgents, while some surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“On 2 June 2020, 3 of them namely: Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

“The trio confessed to having escaped from their Boko Haram Camp in Dabulari Village, Bama LGA of Borno State after a heavy artillery bombardment of the Camp by troops that led to the death of many of their erstwhile colleagues.

“During interrogation, they confessed regretting their actions and called on their former colleagues to give up the struggle and save themselves from unprofitable death.

“In a related operation, the combined troops of 19 Brigade and 401 Special Forces Brigade conducted a robust clearance operation at Doron Naira and Magaji. In Doran Naira, troops recovered one 120mm Mortar base plate, one religious book, metal links for-Aircraft ammunition and a roll of copper wire abandoned by the Boko Haram criminals before the arrival of the own troops”, the statement read.

Enenche also said that at Daban Magaji, troops had an encounter with some Boko Haram insurgents and neutralised 9 of them.

They also destroyed one Boko Haram Gun Truck as well as captured one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 2 AK 47 Rifles, and a large cache of Anti-Aircraft ammunition.

“However, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action. The soldier wounded in action is currently receiving treatment in our military medical facility”, Enenche said.

