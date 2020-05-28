Armed forces kill 599 terrorists, bandits, rescues 236 victims – DHQ

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, says troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces, have killed over 188 terrorists in the North East, 411 bandits in North West and Central and rescued 236 victims in various operations in 21 days.

The Spokesperson of the DHQ, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche stated this while briefing newsmen on the Armed Forces operations between May 6 and 28 on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, that the successes were results of joint operations by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies.

Under Operation Lafiya Dole, he said that the troops operating in various theatres killed several members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and their senior commanders.

Enenche also disclosed that the terrorist’s logistics facilities, gun trucks and other structures were destroyed as well as recovery of weapons within the period.

According to him, a total of 188 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed and several others suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

“This is in addition to several others killed in air bombardments. The troops also rescued a total of 236 civilians – women and children, who were abducted by the terrorists.

“The victims have undergone medical checkups and treatments at our health facilities,” he said.

The coordinator disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had in various clearance operations neutralised 392 armed bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States during the period.

He added that the troops also destroyed some dwellings and logistics warehouses of the bandits at Dunya, Abu Radde’s Camp and Ibrahim Mai Bai’s Camp in Jibia and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

He said that same destruction also took place at Maikomi and Kurmin Kurain Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

This, according to him, is in addition to several others killed by air bombardments that led to destruction of several logistics facilities and compounds, housing some key bandits’ leaders.

In the North Central, Enenche said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch, killed 19 armed bandits in Benue and Taraba States.

He explained that the troops also carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway where a notorious armed robber, Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu, was killed.

According to him, troops also recovered large cache of arms and ammunition within the period under review, adding that a notorious militia leader Gana narrowly escaped with injuries when his hideout was raided.

In maritime operations, the coordinator disclosed that a Nigerian Navy ship (Pathfinder) Patrol Team, on May 26, conducted Anti-Crude oil theft/anti-illegal bunkering operations around Briakiri off Onne and Abise community off Abonema Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers state.

He said that the team located two illegal refining sites with four storage tanks laden with estimated 400,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO during the operation.

Enenche explained that the products were impounded while two pumping machines were recovered to the base, adding that no arrest was made as the perpetrators fled on sighting the patrol team.

He added that Navy Ship Delta, on May 25, intercepted a wooden boat and a speed boat around Ilaopashe, Bennett island and Lokpobri communities in Warri and Burutu South Local Government Areas of Delta State.

According to him, the team located four illegal refining sites with 14 dug-out pits, 32 surface metal storage tanks and 43 ovens laden with about 628.98 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil as well as 72,000.00 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

“Likewise the team located a 3-inch pipe and associated fittings close to NPDC pipeline around Bennett Island, suspected to have been laid by crude oil thieves.

“Subsequently, the team disconnected the pipes and fittings. The storage facilities were dismantled while the speed boat was recovered to the base.

“Similarly, the Forward Operating Base IBAKA on 26 May 2020 while on routine patrol around Ewang Creek intercepted and arrested a medium size wooden boat laden with drums of products suspected to be stolen PMS with two suspects.

“Suspects and items recovered from the arrest include 49,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen PMS.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will soon be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.

“Furthermore, within the period under review, the Nigerian Navy in furtherance of its quest to secure our Exclusive Economic Zone, and the Gulf of Guinea rescued a Chinese fishing trawler Hailufeng 11, rescued 18 crewed and arrested 10 sea pirates,” he added.

Enenche however disclosed that the Military High Command commended the public for providing credible information that facilitated the successes of various operations.

He enjoined the public to be proactive in the provision of timely information on suspicious movements and strangers within their locality to military operations headquarters in their areas.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria assures that the offensives against the enemies of this great Nation will not cease until peace is restored to every troubled region of the country.

