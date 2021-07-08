Armed Forces developing new capabilities in tackling security challenges -Gen Irabo

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, says the Armed Forces is developing new capabilities essential in tackling the security challenges across the country.



Irabo stated this Wednesday night at a dinner held in honour of officers of Senior Course 43 of Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State.



“Our involvement in containing asymmetric security threats in the past few years,has highlighted the need to acquire new operational capability of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deal with emergent threats.



“As you are aware, asymmetric warfare encourages the use of non-traditional military tactics, for which our previous training and operational doctrines, were not well suited.



“Accordingly, we are developing new capabilities in intelligence and surveillance, which are critical for staying ahead of terrorists and insurgents, and other criminal elements in the society,” he said.



He explained that the Defence Headquarters, as well as the Services, were utilising their Special Forces Units, which had been force multipliers.



He said this approach had proven to be critical in asymmetric warfare because of several unique capabilities it could bring into combat.



The CDS said that to achieve this, curriculum of training within the services of the Armed Forces was constantly reviewed to accommodate new platforms.



He maintained that the involvement of the Armed forces in managing internal crises required a complex interplay of factors that military and security practitioners needed to focus on.



He noted that as the students advanced from junior to middle level commanders, they may be deployed to units and formations in the frontlines, where they would be expected to play roles in operations across the country.



He therefore enjoined them to understand the dynamics of asymmetric warfare, especially in a complex security environment.



He pointed out that a major success determinant in winning asymmetric war, was for the officers to have a thorough understanding of the dynamics that defined the crises, so as to enable them take decisions effectively.



He reminded them of the need to remain apolitical and neutral in taking decisions aimed at addressing emerging security threats.



The defence chief also advised the officers on the need to engage the media, which according to him, is key to the success of their operations, and avoid the misuse of social media.



The CDS enjoined foreign students to maintain close contact with their counterparts, adding that such partnership was needed in tackling global security challenges.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants of Senior Course 43 underwent 11 months training at the College.



NAN also reports that hghlight of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving students and some members of directing staff.(NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...