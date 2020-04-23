Armed forces destroy Boko Haram camps in Borno

By Lesley Otu

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed camps of Boko Haram insurgents at Bulawa in Borno state, the Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has said.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of DHQ, Maj. Gen. John Enenche issued Thursday.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed on 21 April 2020 based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

“Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds, scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds,” the statement read.

Enenche added that some of the” Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.”

The statement assured that the Armed Forces, would sustain the offensive against the enemies of Nigeria.