Armed Forces Day: Uzodinma urges support for military

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called for support for the nation’s military as the fight against insecurity continues.

Uzodinma made the call shortly after laying a wreath in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Heroes square, Owerri, on Friday.

He commended the military for painstaking efforts to secure lives and property of Nigerians as well as the nation’s territorial integrity.

The governor urged Nigerians to show love to families of the country’s fallen heroes as a way of honouring the deceased.