Armed Forces Day: Nasarawa Speaker urges better welfare for families of fallen heroes

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called for support, better welfare and opportunities for the families of the country’s fallen heroes.

Abdullahi made the appeal on Monday in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, to newsmen in Lafia as part of activities marking the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The speaker, while felicitating with members of the armed forces on this year’s celebration, said that their efforts should not be and would never go in vain.

“I call on all, especially government and wealthy individuals, to support and provide opportunities for the families of the fallen heroes in order to better their standard of living,” he said.

Abdullahi underscored the great role played as well as the giant strides of Nigerian soldiers in sustaining the unity, integrity and peaceful co-existence of the nation.

He reiterated the state legislature’s commitment to continue to partner with the executive arm to improve the standard of living of the families of those who paid the supreme sacrifice and the gallant men of the Nigerian Legion in the state.

Besides, the speaker enjoined Nigerians to pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in order to usher in new leaders that would carry the country to greater height.

He also called on all Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live peacefully with one another, irrespective of their affiliations. (NAN)