Armed Forces Day: Gov. Eno donates N125m to widows, legionnaires in A’Ibom

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has donated a total of N125 million as welfare package to the widows and legionnaires of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the state.

Eno disclosed this on Monday during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day/Laying of Wreath at the Cenotaph in Uyo.

The governor said that the sum of N100 million would be donated to the widows while legionnaires would receive N25 million.

He narrated the ordeal of his mother as a widow of a police officer.

“As one who lost his father, a police officer, in the line of duty to the nation, and left a young widow with the task of raising five boys and a girl, I understand what the widows are going through.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the government and the people of Akwa Ibom State, I am donating the sum of N100 million to the widows and N25 million to the Nigerian Legion,’’ he said.

Eno, who paid tribute to the fallen heroes, commended the men and officers of the Nigerian armed forces for their patriotic zeal, gallantry, and bravery in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation.

He charged Nigerians to embrace inclusivity, fairness, equity, a level playing field, tolerance, and unity for the progress of the nation.

“While we salute their bravery and gallantry, let us remind ourselves that the issues that led them to the various theatres of conflict, and to pay the ultimate prize be neutered or better managed in our time.

“As we honour these brave men and women, let us collectively shun tendencies that inflame passions in our polity.

“Let us celebrate our diversity and see the differences as reflected in our rainbow of colours as sources of strength rather than those of weakness to be exploited by narrow minded individuals or groups for political, social, or economic advantage.

“Let us lower the temperature of incendiary and divisive rhetoric, but address the root causes of social tension in our polity, which today had given rise to separatist agitations all over the nation,’’ the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was the laying of wreath by the governor and Heads of security organisations in the state. (NAN)

By Isaiah Eka

