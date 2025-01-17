Armed Forces Day: Gov. Buni lays wreath in honour of fallen heroes

By Sa’adatu Maina, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday presided over the solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour fallen heroes as part of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day activities in the state.

The ceremony, held at the event centre, Government House Damaturu, was attended by top government officials, military personnel, and members of the public.

The event began with a parade by the military and was followed by prayers offered by Christian and Islamic clerics for the souls of the departed heroes.

Governor Buni led the wreath-laying exercise, joined by the Deputy Governor, representatives of the armed forces, the state legislature, traditional rulers, and veterans of the Nigerian Legion.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on January 15 to celebrate the bravery of Nigerian military personnel and remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

The event concluded with a symbolic release of doves, signifying peace and hope for the state and the country.