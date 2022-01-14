Armed Forces Day: Gombe Govt. donates N6m

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manneseh Jatau, on Friday in Gombe flagged-off the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund with the sum of N6.1 million.

According to Jatau, from the said amount, N5 million is from the State Government while N1.1 million is his personal donation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other donations generated at the event included N500,000 from the Executives of the State Government and N500.000 from the State Legislature, among others.

Declaring the event open, the deputy governor reiterated the state government’s continued support to the ex-service men.

He further called on well-spirited individuals to support the families of the fallen heroes, considering the immense contribution they rendered to the country.

Sgt. Adamu Dogo rtd, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Legion Gombe State, thanked the state government for the continued support.

He called on Gov. Inuwa Yahaya to consider the widows of the fallen heroes in his empowerment scheme.

He also urged the state government to renovate their dilapidated building, which had been in bad condition for over nine years as well as fix grounded vehicles to ease movements.

Earlier, Adamu Dishi, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Gombe State, said “This is an occasion of sober reflection on what life would have been without the patriotism, doggedness and courage even in the face of danger of our fallen heroes.

“ Many lost their lives while others are still carrying the scars and emotional trauma from their experiences.

“Their sacrifice remind us of the unity of our country which was won at a great cost and the need to guard it jealousy,” he said. (NAN)

