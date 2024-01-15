Armed Forces Day: Ex-Senate President Lawan, Senators Yar’adua, Natasha seek improved welfare, honour for military personnel

President of the Ninth Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua have called for improved welfare and commitment to honour for military personnel and our fallen heroes by the federal government.

Lawan, who currently Chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, in a message to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2024, said the annual event serves as a solemn reminder of the price paid for the nation’s stability; and a day to reflect on the importance of peace and unity.

The former Senate President, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to support the efforts by the Armed Forces in building a nation where all citizens feel safe and secure.

He said, “On this solemn occasion, I join all Nigerians in paying tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces who have served and continue to serve our nation with great courage and sacrifice.

In his message on the occasion, Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’adua said he “joined all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly members of the Armed Forces as our dear nation celebrate the sacrifices and selflessness of our fallen heroes. The heroic sacrifice in defence of our Nation will always be remembered.

“I join you all in paying tribute to our heroes past, who put their lives and comfort on the line for us to live in peace. Your tireless effort at restoring peace all over the country will not go unappreciated. Nigerian soldiers still rank among the very best in Africa and the World as they are constantly sought after year in year out for global peace missions.

The debt of gratitude we owe them is inestimable. Let us renew our commitment to honour our veterans by fulfilling the numerous promises made in the past as they are the reason we enjoy the benefits of a united nation today.

“We honor the memory of those who have laid down their lives in the defense of our freedom and security. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Yar’adua assured all Nigerians that as part of their duty in the Senate, “the National Assembly will continue to champion legislations that will improve on the welfare of our military men and women for better commitment to the Nigerian people as enshrined in the Constitution”.

In her message on the Armed Forces Day, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) advocated “honouring our heroes while they live”.

She said we celebrating our fallen heroes who laid down their lives for our great country incidentally “at a time when the world is bitterly mourning the death of Nabeeha, the captivity of her sisters, and other innocent Nigerians who are in captivity or who have been killed or maimed over the years.

“Nigeria is a great country blessed with both human and non-human resources, but plagued by insecurity amid other economic quagmires that have heightened in recent days.

“Amid these turbulent situations, we have gallant soldiers who have been sacrificing for the safety of Nigerians, paying their due to secure the country but seems their good deeds remain unrewarded, hence, the need for a call to action on the part of the government to ensure that these heroes get their reward while they are alive rather than just honouring them when they are no more”.

Giving the instance of the US, she said “the awards and decorations of the United States Armed Forces include various medals, service ribbons, ribbon devices, and specific badges which recognise military service and personal accomplishments of members of the US Armed Forces.

“Additionally, the military provides notable compensation benefits, ranging from paid vacation to retired-pay plans that beat those many private-sector employers offer. It also offers free or reduced-cost housing, a host of special and incentive pay, free financial and tax consultations, and more. Nigeria can adopt these as well as other rewarding systems to motivate our gallant soldiers while they’re alive and their loved ones, respectively. This will enable them to give in their best to their fatherland.

She said while we acknowledge the bravery of our Armed Forces we must also acknowledge the brutal and painful losses felt by our people, adding that the Armed Forces Day “must be in remembrance of our fallen heroes and the many unrecognised military personnel giving their best to secure Nigerians”.

By Haruna Salami

