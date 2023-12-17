Armed forces college graduates 276 junior officers

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State has graduated 276 junior military officers under the junior course 96, on Saturday.

The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, in his graduation address told the graduating students that the graduation was an important milestone for them and their families.

“You have come, seen, and, I believe, conquered as much as you devote yourself and your time to the requirements of the course.

“I believe given the option, many of you would have preferred to do this course abroad. For a number of you who attempted but failed to secure a foreign slot for this course,

“I am convinced you have now seen the truth in the popular saying – Jaji is better than London.

“As consolatory as it may sound to those who ordinarily felt a sense of entitlement to do their course at abroad, the profound truth in that saying is in the value one gets here at the Armed Forces Command and

Staff College, Jaji, “he said.

”No institution does it better, It is a thing of national pride that this globally renowned institution has, over the past 45 years of running its Junior Division/Course programme carved a niche for itself as a military centre of excellence for training middle cadre officers across the services.”

Lagbaja said the college has continued to pursue its objective of developing the professional knowledge and understanding of selected officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and friendly nations to prepare them for increasing

responsibilities in staff and command appointments.

He said as a former Directing Staff who had the privilege of serving in the Junior and later the Senior Divisions of this

institution, I understand perfectly that an officer gets his/her most critical career formative experience from the Junior

course.

”The course, I believe, has provided you, like it did others before you, with a solid foundation and a unique set of tools with which you can function optimally for the rest of your career, and even post-service endeavours,” he added.

The COAS said curriculum of the Junior Course has continued to respond to the constant change in our operating

environment.

“Today, we see in practical terms how our security environment has become volatile, uncertain, complex, and

ambiguous (VUCA).

“VUCA leaders focus on vision and

values; they understand the environment and the need for collaborative decision-making or.

The Army Chief salute the six international students from Burkina Faso, Chad, Coted’voire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo for the unique

perspectives and international flavour they brought to the Course.

“Please convey our appreciation to your governments for sending us some of their best.

“You have been good ambassadors of your countries and have made

your nations and families proud, “he said.

Earlier the Commandant, AFCSC , AVM Hassan Alhaji, in his remarks said the junior course 96 was first to go through the newly designed curriculum.

Alhaji said the new was developed to achieve three objectives which included to prepare the officers for contemporary and projected national security.

Commandant AFCSC presenting a gift to the Chief of Army Staff.

“We wanted to lay a solid foundation of operational excellence that will elevate our military enterprise but preparing our officers to develop sound leadership and combat philosophies,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 276 graduates underwent training for 23 weeks.

NAN also reports that awards were given to the students who distinguish themselves in their studies. NAN

By Mohammed Tijjani

