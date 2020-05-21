Armed Forces College begins anti insurgency field training exercise May 22

Share the news













The Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji is to begin its first biannual Field Training Exercise, code named UBIAK-ISIN, from May 22 to June 4, 2020.

The College Public Relations Officer, Maj. Ajemasu Jingina made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Jingina said the exercise would hold along Jaji-Labar-Dunki-Wazata general area in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

According to him, the exercise is designed to assess student officers of Junior Course 89 on various aspects of leadership and tactics as well as command and control in all phases of conventional and asymmetric warfares.

“The exercise will also evaluate students’ understanding of counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations”, he said.

Jingina added that a medical sensitisation on the current COVID-19 pandemic would be conducted in Bina village, as part of the college’s corporate social responsibility.

He therefore advised the public, especially people living around the exercise area to remain calm and not panic on sighting movement of troops and military equipment.

“Sounds of explosives and small arms fire would also be heard intermittently during the days of the exercise,” he said.

The college spokesman assured that necessary preventive measures had been put in place for security and safety of the area, but advised civilians to keep off the area during the period.(NAN)

