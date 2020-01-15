Armed Force Remembrance Day: Buhari, other dignitaries honour fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led other top government functionaries, including service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

The event, which involved the laying of wreaths at the National Arcade, was one of the highlights lined up to celebrate the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

First to lay the wreath was the President, followed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In another order, the Minister of Defence, Retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Malam Mohammed Bello laid the wreaths.

Thereafter, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chiefs of Army, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, performed the exercise.

Other dignitaries who also performed the wreath laying ceremony are representatives of the members of the diplomatic corps as well as Nigerian Legion and widows of late officer/soldiers.

Buhari later led the dignitaries to the signing of register and release of the pigeons.

AFRDC is an annual event by the Ministry of Defence to honour fallen heroes who laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support and various Internal Security Operations in the country.

The Remembrance Day provides the opportunity to honour the Veterans who are alive as well as solicit for financial support for the families of the dead ones.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration started with series of activities including Jummat prayer on Jan. 10 at National Mosque and Interdenominational Christian service on Jan. 13. (NAN)