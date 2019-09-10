Armed bandits sack community, rustle cattle, kidnap persons in Niger

#TrackNigeria Armed bandits numbering over 50 have attacked Kukoki Community in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, sacking the entire villagers and also looting the residents’ valuable properties.

The gunmen also rustled a large number of cattle, and abducted some people at the village, says Mallam Bello Abdullahi, a member of the community who luckily escaped.

Abdullahi, popularly called Shede told PRNigeria that the bandits stormed their village around 2pm on Monday, and immediately assaulted them physically, while looting properties and kidnapping innocent people.

Women and children were also seen crossing a river along the community while fleeing their attackers, in video footage also obtained by PRNigeria.

Abdullahi, who added that the gunmen came on 18 motorcycles and each motorcycle carrying 3 bandits each, however, said he and other people, fortunately, escaped to Kagara town, while others were trapped at Kukogi.

