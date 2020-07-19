Bandits ambush Nigerian Special Forces in Katsina

Some bandits have ambushed and killed four operatives of the Nigerian military in Jibia local government area of the State.

This is contained in a situation report, sighted by PRNigeria.

“Nigerian troops of Special Army Super Camp (SASC) 4 were ambushed by while on advance to notorious bandit leader’s camp Known as Dangote at Shimfida in Jibia local government area.

“Troops were advancing on foot when bandits began engaging them from the hill,”the report stated.

It also disclosed that casualties include Army officers and soldiers, and that the injured troops had been evacuated for medical treatment.

PRNigeria also sighted gory images of the troops killed in the .

With reports by PRNigeria


