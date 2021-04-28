Armed assailants free 45 S/African prisoners on way to court

April 28, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



Armed assailants on Wednesday freed 45 prisoners awaiting trial Africa on their way to their court hearings.

According to the police, nine of them were later arrested again shortly afterwards, while 22 pre-trial detainees were still on the run.

The police said the attack occurred at a location close to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg.

According to reports, the five assailants were armed with Ak-47 assault rifles and had attacked a van carrying a total of 45 prisoners.

So far, no one claimed responsibility the attack. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,