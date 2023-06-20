Arising From Convention, Editors Recommit To Defence of Democracy, Press Freedom

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has recommitted itself to creating the enabling and sustainable environment that upholds press freedom and protection of journalists’ rights, in order to ensure the sustainability of democracy and good governance.

Conscious of its constitutional and social responsibility, the professional body of all editors in Nigeria also said that its commitment to professionalism will help shape the narratives, influence public opinion, and help forge a society that thrives on transparency, inclusivity, justice and a system of government that is accountable to the citizens.

The editors stated these at the end of its two-day national biennial convention, which took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital at the weekend.

In a communique signed by its President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the editors added that in a rapidly evolving media landscape, where information flows at an exceptional pace, the role of journalism in shaping good governance and democracy has never been more crucial than now.

‘’We, as journalists, bear the enormous responsibility of providing accurate, reliable, and unbiased news to the public, thereby fostering transparency, accountability, and public participation in the affairs of our nation.

‘’The 2023 general elections marked a decisive turning point for our nation’s democracy. And as we embark on this new phase, it has become very necessary that editors – as gatekeepers recommit themselves to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and integrity. We must be the precursors of truth, holding those in power accountable; while providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives’’, the editors stated.

Examining the role of journalists in the 2023 general elections at the convention tilted, “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance”, which was attended by 400 editors cutting across the print, broadcast and online media, editors recommitted themselves to the watchdog role – in ensuring that public office holders are closely monitored in order to live up to the expectation of the people.

The NGE further added, ‘’To achieve this, we must prioritize continuous professional development and capacity building. As journalists, we should strive to stay updated on emerging trends, technological advancements, and ethical standards within our industry. This national convention serves as a demonstration to our shared commitment to excellence and the pursuit of knowledge.

‘’We intend to collaborate and foster partnerships not only within our ranks but also with other stakeholders in the democratic space; engaging with civil society organizations, government agencies, and international bodies in order to build bridges and intensify our mutual impact. By doing so, we will be in strategic position to continue to create an enabling environment that upholds press freedom, protection of journalists’ rights, and ensures the sustainability of democracy and our profession.’’

The editors praised Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who declared the elective convention open, for creating the conducive environment for the successful national biennial convention.

The peaceful elective convention saw Eze Anaba, the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, securing 250 votes to emerge as the new President. He defeated his only opponent Bolaji Adebiyi, Executive Editor, Western Post, who polled 81.

Other members of the new executive elected include, Husseina Akila Bangshika, Deputy President; Sheddy Ozoene, Vice-President (East); Umoru Ibrahim, Vice-President (North); Dr. Kabir Alabi Garba, Vice President (West); Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, General Secretary; Gabriel Akinadewo, Assistant General Secretary; Steve Nwosu, Treasurer and Charles Kalu, Social/Publicity Secretary.

Other Standing Committee members elected are, Onuoha Ukeh; Paulyn Ugbodaga; Oluwole Sogunle; Dom Isute; Rose Moses, Chinedu Egere and Mohammed Sanusi Jibril.

