Arik Air, Nigeria’s leading airline, has emerged the Airline of the decade 2010-2020 at the Travellers Award 2020 organised by publishers of African Travel Quarterly Travellers Magazine.

Mr Adebanji Ola, PR & Communications Manager, Arik Air, in a statement on Sunday, said that the awards ceremony was held on March 27, 2021 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

According to him, the award attracted two Ambassadors, Commissioners of Tourism and Culture from four states as well as top travel agents and tour operators.

The statement quoted the publisher of ATQ magazine and Tourism ambassador, Mr Ikechi Ukoh as saying : “Arik Air was the obvious choice for the Airline of the Decade 2010-2020 because it still holds the flag of its time in the sun.

“Arik Air is still a global brand from Nigeria. Kudos goes to the founders and the workers who helped build the brand.

“Arik Air has so far proved to be resilient as well as demystified the myth that no Nigerian carrier with 10 aircraft lasts beyond 10 years,” Ukoh said.

In his response, Arik Air’s Chief Pilot, Capt. Chris Najomo, while receiving the award from the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr Wendell De Landro, thanked the organisers of the award for finding the airline worthy of the honour.

He assured that Arik Air would continue to be a safe, reliable and customer focused carrier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arik Air, which was founded in 2006, is now under receivership following the takeover of its management by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in February 2017. (NAN)

