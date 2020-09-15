Arik Air resumes operation after shutdown, apologises to customers

The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some workers unions.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air announced the resumption in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the operations of the airline were shut down by aviation unions over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April, after placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave, and other anti-labour practices.

According to Ola, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, Sept. 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.